Protesters angry after homeless removed from California neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

What was once a no-man's land right next to Poinsettia Park in West Hollywood is now a completely different place since the homeless population was forced out.

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, California --
What was once a no-man's land right next to Poinsettia Park in West Hollywood is now a completely different place since the homeless population was forced out.

"It's as simple as people are walking on the other side of the street now," resident Dave said, "They've opened up the gates to the park again, and there are people playing dodgeball and just parking on the other side of the street, which you didn't see and you couldn't do because there was garbage all over the place."

Dave is a longtime resident in the area, and he gave Eyewitness News videos and pictures from a few weeks ago. For six months, he said homeless people were defecating in yards, masturbating in garages and terrorizing his neighborhood.

They have since been forced to leave by authorities, which is a relief for the community. But now protesters who have shown up in the area are unhappy.

"I think just removing the encampment, you're just pushing them somewhere else," Jed Parriott said. "Now another neighborhood is having to deal with the same issues."

Parriott, of the Democratic Socialists of America, planned a silent vigil for the homeless. He said policing them is not the answer.

"The city is going to have to start allowing people to live in tents," he said. "They're going to have to start legally saying there's certain areas designated - maybe not right here - but maybe there's a certain area, a parking lot, that's not as close to the residents who are complaining."

The protests caused tension among those who live in the area and those advocating for the less fortunate.

"You're upset because you feel like we're dehumanizing people, and we're upset because we feel like you're dehumanizing us," Dave said.

There is currently no guarantee or law in place to keep the homeless from coming back.

Homeless people in the area said they simply want a place to sleep, and since they were forced out, they have moved to other streets in the area. They said they'll keep moving until they can find a place to sleep.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homelessfightpoliceprotestu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Homeless crime intensifying in West Hollywood
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News