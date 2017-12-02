President Trump in New York City for fund-raising events

President Trump will be in New York City Saturday for fundraising events.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Dozens of protesters gathered Saturday across the street from a New York City restaurant hosting President Donald Trump.

The president is in the city for a series of fund-raising events.

Trump arrived at JFK Airport and is hosting three events, with tickets ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 each.

The money raised will go to "Trump Victory" which is a joint fundraising committee formed by Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.

His first event was a fundraising breakfast at Cipriani's on Manhattan's East Side., where there was a massive police presence Saturday morning.

The NYPD also set up barricades and closed some streets in the area.

Activists outside the restaurant said they were angry in part about a tax bill supported by the president.

Police are expecting protests throughout the day.

After Cipriani's, the president was scheduled to head to The Pierre Hotel near Central Park, followed by a fund-raiser at a private home on the Upper East Side.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

