Dozens of protesters gathered Saturday across the street from a New York City restaurant hosting President Donald Trump.The president is in the city for a series of fund-raising events.Trump arrived at JFK Airport and is hosting three events, with tickets ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 each.The money raised will go to "Trump Victory" which is a joint fundraising committee formed by Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.His first event was a fundraising breakfast at Cipriani's on Manhattan's East Side., where there was a massive police presence Saturday morning.The NYPD also set up barricades and closed some streets in the area.Activists outside the restaurant said they were angry in part about a tax bill supported by the president.Police are expecting protests throughout the day.After Cipriani's, the president was scheduled to head to The Pierre Hotel near Central Park, followed by a fund-raiser at a private home on the Upper East Side.