Public's help sought in identifying woman found in Newark lake

Police are trying to identify a woman found dead in a lake.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman whose body was found in a New Jersey lake a week ago.

Essex County officials said the woman's body was one of two bodies found March 3 in Weequahic Park in Newark. Officials said the deaths didn't appear to be related.

The Newark public safety director says the female victim was 5 feet to 5-foot-five inches tall and about 100 to 120 pounds.

An image created by a sketch artist shows three star tattoos on her neck. Officials said she also had a tattoo of a purple flower with the name Tiara on the upper right side of her chest.

Officials said earlier that an autopsy was planned but they haven't released any information about the cause of death.

Her body was spotted by two joggers running in the park who called 911.

Anyone with information that might be helpful in identifying this woman is asked to contact Detective Wilfredo Perez at (973) 985-9971 or to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
