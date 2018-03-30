Pulse nightclub shooter's widow found not guilty on all counts

Noor Salman, the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016, has been found not guilty of obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization.Officials from U.S. District Court in Orlando said Friday that the jury had reached its decision and it will be announced in about 30 minutes.Salman was married to Omar Mateen when he attacked the gay nightclub.Prosecutors say Salman knew about Mateen's guns, his affinity for violent Muslim extremist videos and his intention to attack a location, but did nothing to stop him.Defense attorneys described Salman as a simple woman with a low IQ who was abused by her husband, and who didn't know of his----------