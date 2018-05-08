PLANE CRASH

Funeral services held for rabbi killed in small plane crash in Middletown

EMBED </>More Videos

Rabbi Aaron D. Panken, Ph.D, 53, was flying the plane when it went down in Orange County.

By Eyewitness News
MIDDLETOWN, Orange County (WABC) --
Funeral services were held Tuesday for a rabbi from Westchester County killed in a small plane crash.

Rabbi Dr. Aaron Panken, 53, was flying the plane when it went down in Orange County shortly after taking off in Middletown on Saturday.

Panken was the president of the Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion, where students and officials were stunned by his death.

A passenger on board survived the crash.

It is unclear what caused the plane to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating.

A spokeswoman for the seminary said Panken was a skilled pilot and was on a routine flight.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashfuneralMiddletownOrange CountyWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Local rabbi killed in crash of small plane
PLANE CRASH
Local rabbi killed in crash of small plane
Puerto Rico National Guard ID's airmen killed in C-130 crash
9 dead after C-130 military plane crashes
1 killed in small plane crash in New Jersey
More plane crash
Top Stories
Suspect in brutal Queens attack arrested in South Carolina
14-year-old freshman collapses, dies at NJ high school
Cardi B's bodyguards sought after fan tackled, kicked in head
7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Mom, 2 children die after car hits alligator
Boy mourns beloved horse after it's electrocuted in puddle
Trump to withdraw US from Iran deal, reinstate sanctions
Allergy sufferers unite: Pollen storm caught on camera
Show More
6-year-old Newark girl dies after fall from window
Suspect found hiding in psychologist's home after murder
Leopard kills toddler in Uganda national park
Demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge hits milestone
NY AG Eric Schneiderman resigns after abuse allegations
More News