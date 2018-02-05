Rapper behind music video arrests on Lower East Side out of jail

EMBED </>More Videos

'China Mac' out of jail after being arrested during music shoot.

Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The rapper behind a music video shoot that led to police arresting 44 people in Manhattan, is out of jail.

'China Mac' says he now has to report to his parole officer.

On Saturday, the rapper was shooting the video on the roof of the Baruch Houses - a NYCHA building on the Lower East Side.



Police say they found a gun and two fake rifles on the scene.

China Mac's manager says although there was no permit to shoot, the group was not causing any problems, and there was no need for the arrest.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
music videoarrestNYCHALower East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search for suspect in series of slashings in Greenwich Village
Some fans cause damage to Philly after Eagles' Super Bowl win
WATCH THIS! Nick Foles catches "Philly Special" touchdown
The Giants Super Bowl commercial everyone is talking about
Flu outbreak closes 3 schools in NJ Monday
Jury selection begins in trial of nanny charged with killing 2 children
2 dead, dozens hurt after Amtrak train from NY crashes into freight train
Car smashed in partial wall collapse in Jamaica
Show More
Democratic, GOP lawmakers: Memo doesn't clear Trump
Person opening umbrella reportedly spooks horse pulling carriage
Eagles beat Patriots to win first Super Bowl
Lawyer: Accused bomber 'doesn't deserve' multiple life sentences
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl
More News
Top Video
The Giants Super Bowl commercial everyone is talking about
Search for suspect in series of slashings in Greenwich Village
2 dead, dozens hurt after Amtrak train from NY crashes into freight train
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video