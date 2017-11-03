Rapper Fetty Wap charged with drag racing, DWI on Gowanus Expressway

Fetty Wap was arrested on drag racing and DWI charges.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested for racing another vehicle on the Gowanus Expressway early Friday, police say.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was spotted by police driving a black 2012 Mercedes CLS AMG westbound on the highway at a high rate of speed just after 1 a.m.

He was clearly racing another vehicle near Hamilton Avenue, according to investigators.

When Fetty was pulled over, police say he handed the officer a suspended New Jersey driver's license.

The officer noticed signs of intoxication and gave the rapper a field sobriety test, where he blew a .09.

He failed another sobriety test at the precinct.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, illegal speed contest, operating a motor vehicle with .08, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle license violation. unsafe lane change, following too close, illegal signal, driving while alcohol impaired, and four counts of a speed violation.

He was charged and will be arraigned in Downtown Brooklyn later Friday
