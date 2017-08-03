KIDD CREOLE

Rapper The Kidd Creole arrested in fatal stabbing of homeless man in Midtown

Josh Einiger reports from Midtown on the stabbing.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Rapper The Kidd Creole, formerly of Grand Master Flash and the Furious Five, is in custody for the murder of a homeless man in Midtown East Tuesday night.

The 57-year-old, also known as Nathaniel Glover, was taken into custody at his home in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police say Glover got into a street dispute with a homeless man, a level 2 sex offender, on East 44th Street at Third Avenue, just steps from Grand Central. During the fight, the homeless man was stabbed.

It happened just steps from Abdul Farhad's pizza shop.

"Someone called the cops, someone called the ambulance, and I see a lot of blood come from here. Too much blood, this guy, like, you know," Farhad said.

The 55-year-old homeless man was found lying on the sidewalk, and at first, they thought he was drunk until they saw the stab wound.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Glover rose to some degree of prominence in the hip hop music world in the 80s, when as part Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Police say Glover currently works in the area as a security guard. He is now facing a charge of second degree murder.
