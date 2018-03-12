Rapper surrenders after gun found in bag at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A rapper who ran out of Newark Liberty International Airport after a gun was found in his bag surrendered to authorities Monday morning.

New York native Juelz Santana is now facing charges that include the unlawful possession of a weapon.

Authorities say a gun was found in his carry-on bag at the airport Friday. The loaded .38-caliber handgun was reportedly found alongside Santana's ID.

The TSA said once the gun was discovered, Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, took off running and left the airport in a taxi. He left behind his bag, ID and boarding pass.

Santana, 36, is originally from Harlem but now lives in Totowa, New Jersey.

A Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman said agents noticed the firearm in the bag passing through an X-ray scanning machine at a security checkpoint. That's when authorities say the suspect took off.

James is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft. James was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2013 conviction for manufacturing and distributing a controlled dangerous substance.

Both charges in the complaint carry a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

