HAZING

READ: Stunning grand jury report on Penn State University fraternity culture

EMBED </>More Videos

Grand jury report on Penn State hazing expected: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on December 15, 2017.

BELLEFONTE, Pennsylvania --
A grand jury's report in the wake of a fraternity pledge's drinking death said Friday that Penn State officials displayed "a shocking apathy" to dangers from excessive drinking and that its inaction allowed criminal acts to occur.

The report was released by a district attorney in Pennsylvania and recommends a series of changes that the school should undertake in the wake of the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza in February.

WARNING: Report contains graphic language

Read document above or tap here.

A Penn State spokesman did not have an immediate comment. The school permanently banned Beta Theta Pi in March, saying its investigation found a persistent pattern of excessive and forced drinking, hazing and drug use and sales.

The report calls on state lawmakers to pass stronger laws to deter hazing and underage drinking. It also calls on Penn State to regulate drinking itself, rather than hold a fraternity council responsible, and for the university to expel students involved in hazing after they are "afforded full due process rights."

"Anything less will fail to operate as a truly effective deterrent," according to the report.

Piazza's death occurred two days after he suffered a series of falls and consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol during a pledge bid night.

Security camera footage documented how Piazza became visibly inebriated early in the evening, after which fraternity members made ineffective and even counterproductive efforts to help him. He had suffered a fractured skull, shattered spleen and other injuries.

Fraternity members found him unconscious in the basement the next morning, but waited about 40 minutes before summoning help.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
penn state universityhazingfraternityPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HAZING
Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death
12 to stand trial on lesser charges in Penn State frat death
Timeline in horrific Penn State fraternity death
New MLB hazing rules ban dressing as women, offensive costumes
More hazing
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the evening commute
Officer hurt in crash that closed westbound Sunrise Highway
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
Hudson River rail tunnel deal to hike fares in New Jersey
School closed after chemical leak sickens staff, students
4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire
Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem bodega
Intense video: Frantic effort to rescue man on subway tracks
Show More
New Jersey school to remain closed due to mold concerns
Feds: LI woman funneled money to ISIS via Bitcoin
Video shows man throwing molotov cocktail at police station
Schumer blasts new rule stopping Christmas trees to troops
Dustin Hoffman accused of new incidents of sexual misconduct
More News
Top Video
4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire
Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem bodega
Hudson River rail tunnel deal to hike fares in New Jersey
School closed after chemical leak sickens staff, students
More Video