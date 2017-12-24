  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
'Real Housewives of New York City' star Luann de Lesseps arrested in Florida

A star of the reality television series "The Real Housewives of New York City" has been arrested in Florida.

A star of the reality television series "The Real Housewives of New York City" has been arrested in Florida.

Palm Beach County court records show 52-year-old Luann de Lesseps was booked into jail Sunday on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

The Palm Beach Post reported Judge Ted Booras ordered de Lesseps released without bond.

Spokesman Pete Sanders released a statement to The Associated Press. In the statement, de Lesseps offers her sincere apologies to anyone she might have offended with her behavior.

The circumstances of de Lesseps' arrest late Saturday in Palm Beach were not immediately available. De Lesseps said it was her first time in the tony enclave since her wedding and "being there brought up long-buried emotions."

She said was committed to a "transformative and hopeful 2018."

The newspaper reported that a prosecutor said de Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer, and she made threatening comments before she was arrested.
