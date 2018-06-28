PALO ALTO, California --Want to live like a tech billionaire? We have the perfect home for you.
Business Insider says a home in Palo Alto, California, is the most expensive home now for sale in the Bay Area, with an asking price just under $97 million.
The home has 20 rooms, including a poker room, pizza room, spa and social room for hosting large executive corporate retreats.
There's an ice rink and other rooms just for sports fans.
There's also 60 parking spaces for you and all your friends.
REX Real Estate estimates with 20 percent down, this home will cost you about $490,000 a month.
VIDEO: DRONEVIEW7 gets sneak peek at pricey Bay Area mansion
