REAL ESTATE

10 cheap apartment rentals available in the Theater District

350 W 47th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're in the market for a new spot to live, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Theater District look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a 1-bedroom that hover around $2,850, compared to a $2,900 average for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Theater District, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

305 W 45th St., #6k




Listed at $1,900 / month, this studio apartment, located at 305 W 45th St. is 19.1 percent less than the $2,350 / month median rent for a studio in the Theater District.

In this unit, you'll find hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and closet space. The building offers an elevator and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

347 W 47th St.




This studio apartment, situated at 347 W 47th St., is also listed for $1,900 / month.

In this abode you'll find a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, exposed brick, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

138 W 46th St., #6




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 138 W 46th St., which is going for $2,025 / month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, exposed brick and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

346 W 47th St., #5e




Then there's this apartment at 346 W 47th St., listed at $2,050 / month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, storage space and ample natural light. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

150 W 47th St., #7e




Listed at $2,100 / month, this studio apartment is located at 150 W 47th St.

In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building offers a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)

58 W 48th St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 58 W 48th St., is listed for $2,150 / month for its 650-square-feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building features secured entry and storage. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the listing here.)

150 W 47th St., #8e




And here's a studio apartment at 150 W 47th St., which is going for $2,200 / month.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and plenty of storage space. Building amenities include a fitness center, concierge service, an elevator, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

208 W 48th St.




Over at 208 W 48th St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, also going for $2,200 / month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops and high ceilings. The building offers on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.

(View the listing here.)

350 W 47th St., #5c




Listed at $2,295 / month, this studio apartment is located at 350 W 47th St.

In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood floors, exposed brick, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Building amenities include secured entry and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

236 W 52nd St., #1a




To wrap things up, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 236 W 52nd St. and it's being listed for $2,450 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,400 rent you in the Tri-State area, right now?
What will $2,700/month get you in New York City?
Doormen, handymen avoid strike with tentative agreement
5 Tribeca apartments for $3,500/month or less
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Nanny found guilty of murder in fatal stabbings of 2 children
Alabama endures NYC 'poop train' that 'smells like death'
7 months after Maria, island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico
Police: 3-year-old toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom
Professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino dies at 82
'Metal fatigue' eyed in Southwest incident that killed woman
Woman killed on Southwest jet was mom of 2 from New Mexico
Family of alleged shoplifter who died in supermarket altercation demands justice
Show More
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
Trapped couple rescued from fast-moving fire above NJ deli
Teen girl attacked in grocery store with can of Chef Boyardee
Wheelchair-bound ex-MTA bus driver found stabbed to death
More News