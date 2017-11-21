NEW YORK --If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in SoHo look like these days and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in SoHo via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available as of Nov. 20:
120 Thompson St., #3c
Listed at $1,950/month, this 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 120 Thompson St. is 35 percent below the median rent for a 1-bedroom in SoHo, which is currently estimated at around $3,000/month. Building amenities include an elevator. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a new kitchen and bathroom, and a "queen-size" bedroom. (See the complete listing here.)
213 6th Ave.
This studio apartment at 213 6th Ave. at King Street is listed for $2,100/month. In the "sunny, open concept" unit, you're promised hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
25 King St., #S
Here's a studio apartment at 25 King St. at 6th Avenue that is also going for $2,100/month. The listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a sleeping loft. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome in this "peaceful, quiet building." (See the full listing here.)
125 Sullivan St., #2
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 125 Sullivan St. listed at $2,175/month. In the unit, you're promised central heating, hardwood flooring and a newly renovated bathroom and kitchen, complete with granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and small dogs are welcome on this property. (See the listing here.)
100 Sullivan St., #2F
Listed at $2,195/month, this studio apartment is located at 100 Sullivan St. at Spring Street. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, and other features. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (Here's the listing.)
160 Prince St.
Over at 160 Prince St. at Sullivan, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment going for $2,300/month. It's got "bright and sunny exposures and open views from the large, west-facing windows" and includes hardwood flooring, a spacious living room, and full-sized kitchen appliances. (View the listing here.)