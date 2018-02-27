Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Harlem, New York City

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
22 Bradhurst Ave., #3l
Listed at $1,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 22 Bradhurst Ave., is 44.0 percent less than the $2,500 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Harlem. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick.
Neither cats nor dogs are allowed, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)
260 West 135th St.
This studio apartment, situated at 260 West 135th St., is listed for $1,450 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)
141 West 139th St., #wi2
Then there's this apartment at 141 West 139th St., listed at $1,495 / month. In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Dogs and cats are not permitted. (See the listing here.)
2461 Frederick Douglass Blvd., #4b
Also listed at $1,495 / month, this studio apartment is located at 2461 Frederick Douglass Blvd. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. (Here's the listing.)
147 W 143rd St., #3C
To wrap things up, there's this studio apartment at 147 W 143rd St. It's being listed for $1,500 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, two closets, granite countertops and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (Here's the full listing.)
