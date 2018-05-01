Check out today's cheapest rentals in Murray Hill

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,900, which is on par with the one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Murray Hill, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
205 E. 35th St.
This studio apartment, situated at 205 E. 35th St. (at E. 35th Street & 3rd Avenue), is listed for $1,750/month for its 600-square-feet of space.
In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, concierge service, outdoor space, on-site laundry, secured entry, a door person and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
251 Lexington Ave.
Here's a studio apartment at 251 Lexington Ave., which is going for $1,800/month.
In the apartment, look for a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity.
(See the full listing here.)
36 E. 38th St., #3D
Then there's this apartment at 36 E. 38th St., also listed at $1,800/month.
In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood floors, closet space, high ceilings and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the listing here.)
311 E. 37th St.
Listed at $1,895/month, this studio apartment is located at 311 E. 37th St. (at 2nd Avenue & E. 37th Street).
In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample natural light and a fireplace. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
(Here's the listing.)
152 E. 35th St., #S
Listed at $1,900/month, this studio apartment is located at 152 E. 35th St. (at 2nd Avenue & E. 37th Street).
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)