Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In the West Village, New York City

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a 1-bedroom in the West Village are hovering around $3,495 (compared to a $2,900 average for New York City). So how does the low-end pricing on a West Village rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.Listed at $1,800 / month, this studio apartment, located at 315 W 14th St., is 29.4 percent less than the $2,550 / month median rent for a studio in the West Village.In the unit, look for high ceilings, a kitchenette, hardwood floors and storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.(See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 38 Bank St., is listed at $1,895 / month for its 900-square-feet of space.In the unit, you can expect wooden cabinets, large windows and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs are not allowed.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a studio apartment at 129 Perry St., which is going for $2,195 / month.In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood floors, ample natural light and closet space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this 400-square-foot studio apartment at 765 Washington St., listed at $2,200 / month.Tenants can expect the unit to feature hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a kitchen bar that seats two and large windows. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.(See the listing here .)Listed at $2,250 / month, this studio apartment is located at 10 Bedford St.In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and recessed lighting. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.(Here's the listing .)This studio apartment, situated at 189 W 10th St., is also listed for $2,250 / month.In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinets and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.(See the listing here .)And here's a studio apartment at 271 W 11th St., which is going for $2,250 / month.In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome.(Check out the listing here .)And finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 98 Christopher St., that's being listed for $2,295 / month.In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher, exposed brick, high ceilings and custom cabinets. Cats and dogs are not allowed.(Here's the full listing .)---