REAL ESTATE

Doormen, handymen avoid strike with tentative agreement reached

Bill Ritter has the details on the tentative agreement reached by building service workers.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A tentative agreement was reached Friday to avoid a strike of New York City doormen, porters and handymen.

More than 30,000 workers, some of whom rallied earlier this week for a new contract, reached the tentative agreement with the realty advisory board.

The contract was set to expire on April 20th.

The tentative deal calls for wage increases that average nearly three percent.

REAL ESTATE
