Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Hell's Kitchen, New York City

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Hell's Kitchen are hovering around $2,995 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City).

So how does the low-end pricing on a Hell's Kitchen rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

409 West 43rd St.




Listed at $1,650 / month, this studio apartment, located at 409 West 43rd St., is 34.0 percent less than the $2,500 / month median rent for a studio in Hell's Kitchen.

In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

655 10th Ave.




This studio apartment, situated at 655 10th Ave., is listed for $1,700 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, high ceilings and granite countertops.

Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. (See the complete listing here.)

421 West 56th St., #4c




Here's a studio apartment at 421 West 56th St., which is going for $1,750 / month.

The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here.)

425 West 56th St.




Then there's this apartment at 425 West 56th St., listed at $1,750 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and storage. (See the listing here.)

454 West 45th St., #5re



And here's a studio apartment at 454 West 45th St., which is going for $1,799 / month. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher.

Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (Check out the listing here.)

419 West 56th St.




Listed at $1,800 / month, this studio apartment is located at 419 West 56th St.In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and granite countertops.

Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
