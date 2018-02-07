Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Old Astoria, New York City

REAL ESTATE

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Old Astoria look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Old Astoria via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

14-14 30th Ave., #11




Listed at $1,350 / month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment, located at 14-14 30th Ave., is 28.9 percent less than the $1,900 / month median rent for a studio in Old Astoria. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and on-site laundry.

Feline companions are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

25-30 30th Rd., #6g



Here's a studio apartment at 30th Rd., which is going for $1,575 / month. Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood floors and ample closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)

25-30 30th Ave., #1L




Then there's this apartment at 30th Ave. (at 27th St. & 30th Ave.), listed at $1,575 / month. In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. (See the listing here.)

26-80 30th St., #6LL




Listed at $1,650 / month, this studio apartment is located at 26-80 30th St. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and central heating. Building amenities include on-site laundry and on-site management.

Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)

25-10 30th Rd., #1U




This studio apartment, situated at 25-10 30th Rd., is listed for $1,650 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, garden access, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. (See the listing here.)
