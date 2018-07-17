Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Lower East Side, New York City

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,725, compared to a $2,825 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Lower East Side, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
East Houston Street
Listed at $1,800/month, this studio apartment, located at East Houston Street, is 33.2 percent less than the $2,695/month median rent for a studio in the Lower East Side.
Building amenities include secured entry. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and large windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Madison and Pike streets
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Madison and Pike streets, which is going for $1,875/month.
The building features on-site management and an elevator. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, French doors and a spacious closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are both welcome here.
165 Attorney St.
Listed at $1,895/month, this studio apartment is located at 165 Attorney St.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a video intercom security system. Building amenities include outdoor space. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
164 Attorney St.
And here's a studio apartment at 164 Attorney St., #3B, which is going for $1,945/month.
Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a marble bathroom. Sorry animal lovers, neither cats nor dogs are welcome here.
199 Henry St.
Over at 199 Henry St. there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,950/month.
In the light-filled unit, the listing promises hardwood and tile flooring, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, generous closet space, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
