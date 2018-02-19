Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In the Upper West Side, New York City

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
239 West 63rd St., #5c
Listed at $1,650 / month, this studio apartment, located at 239 West 63rd St., is 31.0 percent less than the $2,391 / month median rent for a studio in the Upper West Side. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings and on-site laundry. Building amenities include a fitness center, an elevator and concierge service.
Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
235 West 100th St.
This studio apartment, situated at 235 West 100th St., is listed for $1,700 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, high ceilings, storage space and secured entry. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
105 Riverside Dr., #6
Here's a studio rental at 105 Riverside Dr., which is going for $1,700 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light and "excellent closet space." Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
2274 Broadway, #2d
Listed at $1,750 / month, this studio living space is located at 2274 Broadway. The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)
57 West 105th St., #2F
Listed at $1,795 / month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 57 West 105th St. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and ample natural light. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.