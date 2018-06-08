Explore today's cheapest rentals in the West Village

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,500, compared to a $2,800 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the West Village, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
38 Bank St., #3d
Listed at $1,895/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 38 Bank St., is 45.9 percent less than the $3,500/month median rent for a one bedroom in the West Village.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and a small breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not permitted here.
102 W. 12th St.
Here's a studio apartment at 102 W. 12th St. (at West 12th Street and Seventh Avenue), which, at 500-square-feet, is going for $2,001/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
4 Grove St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4 Grove St. listed at $2,080/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, built-in storage features and large windows. Pets are not welcome here.
26 Cornelia St.
This studio, situated at 26 Cornelia St., is listed for $2,099/month.
In the apartment, which comes furnished, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, closet space and exposed brick. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, on-site laundry and storage space.
303 W. 11th St.
And here's a unit at 303 W. 11th St. (at West 12th Street and Seventh Avenue), which is going for $2,175/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a loft area. Cats and dogs are welcome.
