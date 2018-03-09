Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Brooklyn Heights

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
32 Joralemon St., #D109
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 32 Joralemon St. (at Columbia Place), is listed for $1,825 / month.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings and ample natural lighting. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
32 Middagh St., #9
Then there's this 325-square-foot apartment at 32 Middagh St., listed at $1,925 / month.
The third-floor unit has hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and plenty of natural lighting.
(See the listing here.)
133 Henry St., #8
Listed at $1,950 / month, this 300-square-foot studio apartment is located at 133 Henry St.
In the sunny third-floor unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, generous closet space and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Here's the listing.)
24 Joralemon St., #E143
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 24 Joralemon St., is listed for $1,950 / month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ample closet space and great natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(See the listing here.)
79 Pineapple St.
Over at 79 Pineapple St., there's this studio apartment, going for $2,025 / month.
In the fourth-floor unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and built-in storage features. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
(View the listing here.)
104 Hicks St., #2B
Listed at $2,100 / month, this studio apartment is located at 104 Hicks St.
In the bright unit, you'll find a fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a lofted bed and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
80 Cranberry St., #4049
And finally, there's this studio apartment at 80 Cranberry St. It's being listed for $2,150 / month.
In the sun-drenched unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry.
(Here's the full listing.)
