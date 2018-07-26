REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Chelsea, New York City

4065 Victory Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Chelsea is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Chelsea look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Chelsea via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4065 Victory Blvd., #B




Listed at $1,600/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4065 Victory Blvd., #B, is 55.6 percent less than the $3,600/month median rent for a one bedroom in Chelsea.

In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of tile and hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

152 W. 15th St., #1C




Then there's this apartment at 152 W. 15th St., #1C, listed at $1,800/month.

The furnished unit features air conditioning and heating, tile flooring, an electronic safe, stainless steel appliances and a wall-mounted TV. Building amenities include on-site laundry, bi-monthly housekeeping services and secured entry. Pets are not permitted in the unit.

(See the listing here.)

325 W. 30th St., #3




Over at 325 W. 30th St., #3, there's this studio apartment, going for $1,899/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(View the listing here.)

229 W. 28th St.




Listed at $1,900/month, this studio is located at 229 W. 28th St.

The apartment features high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

401 W. 25th St., #2C




To round things out, there's this studio apartment at 401 W. 25th St., #2C. It's being listed for $1,990/month.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space and hardwood floors. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News