Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Riverdale, New York City

3801 Hudson Manor Ter. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Riverdale are hovering around $1,950 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on a Riverdale rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3801 Hudson Manor Ter.




Listed at $1,475 / month, this studio apartment, located at 3801 Hudson Manor Ter. (at W 239th Street), is 2.5 percent less than the $1,513 / month median rent for a studio in Riverdale.

Building amenities include an elevator and on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, anticipate central heating, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

3615 Oxford Ave., #1




This studio apartment, situated at 3615 Oxford Ave., is listed for $1,495 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, garden access, a private patio and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

645 West 239th St.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 645 West 239th St., listed at $1,500 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises central heating, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Dogs are permitted. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

3725 Blackstone Ave., #10




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3725 Blackstone Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted.

(Here's the listing.)

511 West 235th St.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 511 West 235th St., is listed for $1,700 / month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher and generous closet space.

(See the listing here.)

3580 Netherland Ave.




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space at 3580 Netherland Ave. (at Oxford Avenue & W 236th Street), which is going for $1,850 / month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.

(Check out the listing here.)
