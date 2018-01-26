REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In the Upper East Side, New York City

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Upper East Side are hovering around $2,695 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on an Upper East Side rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

348 E 92nd St., #1a




Listed at $1,595 / month, this studio apartment, located at 348 E 92nd St., is 33.5 percent less than the $2,400 / month median rent for a studio in the Upper East Side. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a spacious closet and a full kitchen. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

404 E 65th St.




This studio apartment, situated at 404 E 65th St. (at East 65th St. & First Ave.), is listed for $1,600 / month.

Unit amenities include high ceilings, arched doorways, hardwood floors and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

509 East 79th St., #5f




Here's a studio apartment at 509 East 79th St., which is going for $1,627 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, central heating, marble flooring in the bathroom and on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. (See the full listing here.)

1577 York Ave. #4B




Listed at $1,665 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1577 York Ave. (at E 84th St. & York Ave.). In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, central heating, exposed brick, and hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. (Here's the listing.)

1598 3rd Ave., #3D



This studio apartment, situated at 1598 3rd Ave., is listed for $1,690 / month. Unit amenities include hardwood flooring, ample natural light, central heating and a ceiling fan. (See the listing here.)

1670 York Ave., #5C




And here's a studio apartment at 1670 York Ave., which is going for $1,695 / month. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring and exposed brick. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News