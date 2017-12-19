REAL ESTATE

Renting Across The Nation: Here's What $2,500 Gets You In These 10 American Cities

No surprises here: your rent check will get you more -- or less -- depending on where you call home. But just how far does $2,500 go in some of America's most desirable rental markets?

To give you an idea, we used online rental site Zumper to find 10 studio and 1-bedroom apartments that are currently going for $2,500 / month.

Spoiler alert: whereas you'll get more bang for your buck in some cities, the (lack of) amenities in other locales -- marked at the same price point -- may surprise you.

Check out the listings below.

307 E 44th St., #301 (New York City)



Here's a Midtown East studio apartment that's listed for $2,500 / month. It has one bathroom, floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace. The building offers a fitness center, elevators and onsite laundry. According to the listing, "The buildings are conveniently located blocks away from Grand Central Station and the United Nations." Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

2900 NE 7th Ave., #1208 (Miami)



Then there's this 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment down in East Edgewater also going for $2,500 / month. The unit has a spacious den, a private elevator, walk-in closets, new appliances and air conditioning. The building has two swimming pools, a gym, a spa, cabanas and a beach club. (Take a look at the complete listing.)

2101 Market St., #1205 (Philadelphia)



Check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood listed for $2,500 / month. The 822-square-foot unit has hardwood floors, granite counter tops, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. There's also a private balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows and plenty of natural lighting. The building offers on-site garage parking, indoor swimming pools, a fitness center and 24-hour concierge and doorman service. Pets aren't allowed. (Check out the listing here.)

641 North Ave. NE (Atlanta)




Located in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward is this 849-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment. The apartment complex has a swimming pool, a fitness center, a club room, an outdoor kitchen (with grills), a pet park, secured entry and a parking garage. The unit has hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Both dogs and cats are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing.)

545 N Dearborn St., #2604 (Chicago)




Here's a Near North Side 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment listed for, you guess it, $2,500 / month. The furnished corner unit has hardwood floors, ample sunlight, a balcony, a kitchen island, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The hotel-like building has an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna and steam room, a running track, a fitness center, a basketball court, a media room, an indoor resistance pool, garage parking, outdoor space and a business center. (Check out the complete listing here.)

3304 S 1st St. (Austin)



Then there's this 1,000-square-foot standalone 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom located in Austin's Galindo neighborhood. The two-story, split-level unit has polished concrete flooring with an angled staircase. It also has a dishwasher, air conditioning, a patio, a wrap-around deck, in-unit laundry, a balcony and assigned parking. According to the listing, the "Casa de Luz ... is unlike anything else on the market." Pets aren't permitted. (Take a look at the listing here.)

1020 15th St., #203 (Denver)



Here's a 1,137-square-foot 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment located in Denver's Central Business District. Like the rest of these listings, it's going for $2,500 / month. The furnished condo has a dishwasher, both air conditioning and central heat, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, abundant natural light, plenty of counter space, a private balcony, a sitting room, a gas fireplace, a master suite, great closet space and in-unit laundry. The building has an elevator, a swimming pool, garage parking, a gym, secured entry and a residents' lounge. Pets aren't allowed. (Here's the complete listing.)

11400 Culver Blvd. (Los Angeles)



Out west, there's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located in Marina del Rey that's approximately 750 square feet. The unit has high ceilings, in-unit laundry, central air conditioning and heat (with a Nest thermostat), stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. The building offers assigned parking that's gated. There's also an EV charger for electric cars and hybrids. Dogs and cats are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1434 Jones St., #5 (San Francisco)



Over in San Francisco's ultra-competitive rental market is this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment listed for $2,500 / month. Located on Nob Hill, the unit has a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, new paint, plenty of cabinetry and a new refrigerator and gas range. The building offers on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing.)

4200 S Othello St. (Seattle)



Last but not least is this 904-squarefoot 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment in Seattle's Brighton neighborhood. The furnished unit has a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building offers a dog-friendly rooftop deck with a garden, fire pit and sundeck. It also has a fitness center, garage parking, an elevator and on-site management. Pets are welcome. (Here's the complete listing.)
