UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --An eviction lawsuit has been dropped after a 100-year-old woman claims her landlords have been trying to force her out of rent-stabilized apartment.
100-year-old Justa Lopez has not been in her $150/month apartment on the Upper East Side in over a year because she has been recovering from a broken hip. Lopez, however has not missed a rent payment.
Lopez has been recuperating on Long Island because she says her walker rolled away from her, causing her to fall and break her pelvis on floors in the building that she says were terribly uneven.
Her landlord says they are now going to fix her apartment for her, instead of fixing it and renting it out for $3,000 a month.
Lopez has lived in the apartment on First Avenue since 1963 when her rent payment was initially $57 per month.