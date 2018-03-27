REAL ESTATE

Nassau County homeowners to face property tax reassessment

By
NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) --
Tens of thousands of residents on Long Island could see their property taxes increase.

The Nassau County Legislature has approved County Executive Laura Curran's request to borrow $2.2 million to reassess all county properties. The money will be paid to two firms to conduct the reassessments.

"We've seen an unfair shift in the tax burden because those who grieve get relief and those who grieve often, they're often successful, they sink further and further away from fair market value," Curran said.

Assessment increases will be limited to six percent annually and 20 percent throughout a five-year period, keeping with state law.

NAACP Regional Director Tracey Edwards said the property tax burden in Nassau County falls disproportionately on minority and low-income homeowners who are often unable or unwilling to grieve their taxes. She said Curran's plan does nothing to alleviate the disparity.

"What this does is it still allows an increase for them as well," Edwards said. "So you're not going to see any type of fair and equitable system for a long time, if ever."

Homeowners told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne they have mixed feelings on the plan. Some said they are weary of having an assessment because they haven't had one in years and they are worried it may result in higher taxes.

"I don't think it's a bad thing actually," said Oyster Bay homeowner Carol MacNamara. "I think people have been underpaying in some areas."

Curran said the new assessments could be rolled out as early as January 2019.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatetaxesreal estatelawshomeownersNassau CountyOyster Bay
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Renting In Central Park: What Will $3,000 Get You?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Battery Park City, Right Now?
Renting In Chinatown: What Will $3,000 Get You?
Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Park Slope, New York City
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Crews on the scene of fatal accident at NJ toll plaza
Out-of-control van careens into scaffold in East Harlem
MTA bus driver fatally runs over coworker
Farewell to a hero: Funeral held for fallen FDNY firefighter
Water park co-owner arrested over decapitation slide death
Hit-and-run victim dies after 7 months in coma, Family wants charges
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
What happened to beloved dog in East Orange?
Show More
Police: Drunk woman made lewd comments to Easter Bunny
Community complains of foul smell from factory
Report: Many NYC sex assault cases not properly investigated
Argument leads to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn woman
Gas leak that killed family in Mexico came from water heater
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
More Photos