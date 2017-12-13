New York City rentals: How much does $1,900 get you?

NEW YORK --Are you curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City's competitive rental market? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings from listing site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect if you're looking for housing with a budget of $1,900 per month.
940 St. Nicholas Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 940 St. Nicholas Ave. that's listed at $1,900 per month. In the unit, expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. The building has keyless entry, an elevator and on-site laundry. Pet owners, here's something to be happy about: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
1157 Fulton St.
Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1157 Fulton St. that's also listed for $1,900/month. The apartment boasts a private balcony, ample closet space, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of sunlight. (Check out the complete listing here.)
Rogers Ave., #a14
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located on Rogers Avenue that's going for $1,895/month. The fourth-floor unit features hardwood floors, a new kitchen and good natural lighting. Its location gives it a walk score of 96. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
307 E. 81st St., #3RE
Located at 307 E. 81st St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,895/month. The second-floor unit offers hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, ample closet space and plenty of natural light. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
98-30 57th Ave., #5M
Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 98-30 57th Ave. that's listed for $1,800/month. In the unit, you can expect a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and ample storage space. The apartment complex has a playground, plenty of outdoor space, on-site laundry, a fitness center, a swimming pool, garage parking, access to athletic fields, storage space and 24/7 security. Pets are allowed. (Check out the complete listing.)
97-45 Queens Blvd., #709
Here's a studio apartment that's also listed for $1,800/month at 97-45 Queens Blvd. The unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings and a fully equipped kitchen. There's also in-unit laundry. The building has a residents' lounge, a landscaped roof deck (including grills), an on-site parking garage and a part-time doorman. Cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
1901 Dorchester Rd., #2
Finally, there's this 750-square-foot studio apartment at 1901 Dorchester Rd. that's listed for $1,750/month. The unit has hardwood floors, three large closets, bay windows, a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an eat-in bar. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman. Sadly for pet owners, dogs and cats are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)