REAL ESTATE

New York City rentals: How much does $1,900 get you?

NEW YORK --
Are you curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City's competitive rental market? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings from listing site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect if you're looking for housing with a budget of $1,900 per month.

940 St. Nicholas Ave.


Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 940 St. Nicholas Ave. that's listed at $1,900 per month. In the unit, expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. The building has keyless entry, an elevator and on-site laundry. Pet owners, here's something to be happy about: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

1157 Fulton St.

Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1157 Fulton St. that's also listed for $1,900/month. The apartment boasts a private balcony, ample closet space, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of sunlight. (Check out the complete listing here.)

Rogers Ave., #a14

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located on Rogers Avenue that's going for $1,895/month. The fourth-floor unit features hardwood floors, a new kitchen and good natural lighting. Its location gives it a walk score of 96. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

307 E. 81st St., #3RE

Located at 307 E. 81st St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,895/month. The second-floor unit offers hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, ample closet space and plenty of natural light. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

98-30 57th Ave., #5M

Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 98-30 57th Ave. that's listed for $1,800/month. In the unit, you can expect a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and ample storage space. The apartment complex has a playground, plenty of outdoor space, on-site laundry, a fitness center, a swimming pool, garage parking, access to athletic fields, storage space and 24/7 security. Pets are allowed. (Check out the complete listing.)

97-45 Queens Blvd., #709

Here's a studio apartment that's also listed for $1,800/month at 97-45 Queens Blvd. The unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings and a fully equipped kitchen. There's also in-unit laundry. The building has a residents' lounge, a landscaped roof deck (including grills), an on-site parking garage and a part-time doorman. Cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

1901 Dorchester Rd., #2

Finally, there's this 750-square-foot studio apartment at 1901 Dorchester Rd. that's listed for $1,750/month. The unit has hardwood floors, three large closets, bay windows, a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an eat-in bar. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman. Sadly for pet owners, dogs and cats are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatehousingrental propertyapartmentHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
Inside iconic 'Full House' home looks nothing like show
Landlord drops eviction lawsuit on 100-year-old woman
The oldest structure in New York City
100-year-old woman says landlord trying to evict her
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow on the way
Suspected bomber's wife discloses conversation on day of attack
Suspect in New York City pipe bomb attack arraigned
NYC school goes into 'soft lockdown' after report of gun
Dad killed when rifle accidentally fires at gun range
Baby survives after being born with heart outside body
Omarosa Manigault resigning, White House says
Catholic schools fighting for state-mandated reimbursements
Show More
Suspect crashes into police cruiser and runs from scene
Pat DiNizio, lead singer of NJ band Smithereens, dead at 62
2 standing next to disabled car hit by tractor-trailer on I-95
East River tunnel shutdown to impact subway riders
80-year-old deli worker fatally shot after dispute
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos