NYC Council working to crack down on Airbnb rentals

The bill would require the site, and similar ones, to provide the city with the addresses of every listing. (KGO-TV )

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City Council is working on a bill cracking down on Airbnb rentals across the five boroughs.

Right now there are more than 52,000 active Airbnb listings in New York City.

The bill would require the site, and similar ones, to provide the city with the addresses of every listing.

Hosts would need to provide the city with information on whether they're renting a room or an entire unit.

A similar measure caused a 50-percent drop in Airbnb listings in San Francisco.

