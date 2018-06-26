REAL ESTATE

NYC Rent Guidelines Board approves increase on leases

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger reports outside of Cooper Union with protesters that hope that the NYC Rent Guidelines Board will not increase rates for rent-stabilized apartments.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City's Rent Guidelines Board decided Tuesday to increase rates for rent-stabilized apartments.

The board approved increases of 1.5 percent on 1-year leases and 2.5 percent on 2-year leases starting on Oct. 1 for rent-stabilized apartments.

Tenants spoke out at a public meeting last week in Harlem, trying to convince the board to freeze rents.

The board held a series of hearings after approving rent increases in a preliminary vote in April.

Landlords say operating costs have skyrocketed over the past five years while rent has remained stagnant.

The board voted during a public meeting at Cooper Union's Great Hall in the East Village.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestaterentersapartmentNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News