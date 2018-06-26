NYC Rent Guidelines Board approves increase on leases

New York City's Rent Guidelines Board decided Tuesday to increase rates for rent-stabilized apartments.The board approved increases of 1.5 percent on 1-year leases and 2.5 percent on 2-year leases starting on Oct. 1 for rent-stabilized apartments.Tenants spoke out at a public meeting last week in Harlem, trying to convince the board to freeze rents.The board held a series of hearings after approving rent increases in a preliminary vote in April.Landlords say operating costs have skyrocketed over the past five years while rent has remained stagnant.The board voted during a public meeting at Cooper Union's Great Hall in the East Village.----------