REAL ESTATE

PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">After eight years in the White House, the Obamas are moving into a historic home in Washington D.C.&#39;s Kalorama neighborhood. (Mark McFadden)</span></div>
After eight years in the White House, the Obamas are moving to a new home not too far away from their previous residence.

Former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama opted to stay in Washington D.C. at least until their youngest daughter, Sasha, finishes high school. The Obamas are moving into the historic Sheridan-Kalorama neighborhood in northwest D.C., ABC News reports. The neighborhood has been home to five other presidents, either before or after their time at the White House.

ABC News obtained photos of the Obamas' new digs in D.C. The photos are from 2014, so they do not reflect how the Obamas have chosen to decorate their new home.
Related Topics:
realestatebarack obamamichelle obamareal estatephotosWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
Burglars steal appliances from homes for sale in California
Manhattan apartment sale prices hit record high
Nonprofit ministry sends eviction notices to Long Island City tenants
More Real Estate
Top Stories
2 injured, 1 critically in Belmont, Bronx fire
Amtrak train stuck for hours without heat, power
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in Stamford dies at 51
Tractor-trailer flips on Van Wyck in Queens
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
Martha Stewart got stuck in the snow, and the internet had some fun with it
Show More
New York area digs out after being walloped by winter snow
Plane bound for Buenos Aires suffers engine fire at JFK, sources say
VIDEO: Live snowstorm coverage from Queens
Manhole fire in Brooklyn knocks out power to buildings
How public transit, airports impacted by NY-area snowstorm
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos