PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home

After eight years in the White House, the Obamas are moving to a new home not too far away from their previous residence.
Former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama opted to stay in Washington D.C. at least until their youngest daughter, Sasha, finishes high school. The Obamas are moving into the historic Sheridan-Kalorama neighborhood in northwest D.C., ABC News reports. The neighborhood has been home to five other presidents, either before or after their time at the White House.
ABC News obtained photos of the Obamas' new digs in D.C. The photos are from 2014, so they do not reflect how the Obamas have chosen to decorate their new home.
