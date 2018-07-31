REAL ESTATE

Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?

377 Rector Pl. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Battery Park City?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Battery Park City is currently hovering around $3,269.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,500 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

41 River Ter., #309




First, there's this studio apartment over at 41 River Ter., #309. It's listed for $2,495/month for its 562 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, concierge service, a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking, outdoor space, a resident's lounge, a roof deck and a swimming pool.

In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

99 Battery Pl., #28B




Next, here's a 560-square-foot studio apartment at 99 Battery Pl., #28B, that's also going for $2,495/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, extra storage space and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

377 Rector Pl., #23E




Check out this 523-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 377 Rector Pl., #23E. It's listed for $2,495/month.

In the unit, you'll have air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building offers a business center, a door person, a fitness center, garage parking, on-site laundry, outdoor space, a resident's lounge, a roof deck, extra storage space and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

280 Rector Pl., #23L




Lastly, listed at $2,450/month, here's this 512-square-foot studio apartment located at 280 Rector Pl., #23L.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking, on-site laundry, outdoor space, a resident's lounge, a roof deck, extra storage space and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News