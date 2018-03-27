Renting In Central Park: What Will $3,000 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,000 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
106 Central Park South, #5d
Listed at $3,000 / month, this studio apartment is located at 106 Central Park South.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, a tiled bathroom and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a door person. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
111 W 74th St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 111 W 74th St., also listed for $3,000 / month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a deck, ample natural light and exposed brick. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
26 W 88th St., #53e
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 26 W 88th St. that's going for $3,000 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a ceiling fan. Pets aren't permitted.
41 W 90th St., #4b
Located at 41 W 90th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,000/ month.
In the unit, tenants can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a tiled bathroom and a deck. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
