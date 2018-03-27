  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
REAL ESTATE

Renting In Central Park: What Will $3,000 Get You?

111 W 74th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Central Park?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,000 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

106 Central Park South, #5d




Listed at $3,000 / month, this studio apartment is located at 106 Central Park South.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, a tiled bathroom and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a door person. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

111 W 74th St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 111 W 74th St., also listed for $3,000 / month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a deck, ample natural light and exposed brick. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

26 W 88th St., #53e




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 26 W 88th St. that's going for $3,000 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a ceiling fan. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

41 W 90th St., #4b




Located at 41 W 90th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,000/ month.

In the unit, tenants can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a tiled bathroom and a deck. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Battery Park City, Right Now?
Renting In Chinatown: What Will $3,000 Get You?
Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Park Slope, New York City
Renting In Morningside Heights: What Will $2,500 Get You?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Out-of-control van careens into scaffold in East Harlem
MTA bus driver fatally runs over coworker
Farewell to a hero: Funeral held for fallen FDNY firefighter
Water park co-owner arrested over decapitation slide death
Hit-and-run victim dies after 7 months in coma, Family wants charges
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
Police: Drunk woman made lewd comments to Easter Bunny
Community complains of foul smell from factory
Show More
Report: Many NYC sex assault cases not properly investigated
Argument leads to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn woman
Gas leak that killed family in Mexico came from water heater
Trooper survives after dramatic crash caught on video
NJ expands medical pot program, adds 5 qualifying conditions
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
More Photos