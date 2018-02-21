REAL ESTATE

Renting In Chelsea And Flatiron: What Will $2,900 Get You?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chelsea and Flatiron?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this New York City neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,900 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

312 11th Ave., #10k




Listed at $2,900 / month, this studio apartment is located at 312 11th Ave. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a doorman. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

31 East 21st St., #76g



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 31 East 21st St. (at Broadway & E 21st St.). It's also listed for $2,900 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

440 West 34th St., #1BR




Located at 440 West 34th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,900/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include a doorman, an elevator and secured entry. (See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News