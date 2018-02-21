Renting In Chelsea And Flatiron: What Will $2,900 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this New York City neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,900 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
312 11th Ave., #10k
Listed at $2,900 / month, this studio apartment is located at 312 11th Ave. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a doorman. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
31 East 21st St., #76g
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 31 East 21st St. (at Broadway & E 21st St.). It's also listed for $2,900 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
440 West 34th St., #1BR
Located at 440 West 34th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,900/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include a doorman, an elevator and secured entry. (See the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.