Renting In Chinatown: What Will $3,000 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,000 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
155 Hester St., #501a
First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 155 Hester St., and listed at $3,000 / month.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural light. The building boasts outdoor space, a roof deck, on-site laundry and an elevator. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
10 Rutgers St., #93u
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 10 Rutgers St., listed for $2,995 / month.
The unit includes a hardwood floors, a dishwasher and closet space. The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, storage space, on-site management and concierge service. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
225-227 Grand St., #8e
Here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment at 225-227 Grand St. that's also going for $2,995 / month.
In this penthouse unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, modern bathroom furnishings and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and a door person. Pets aren't permitted.
