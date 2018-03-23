REAL ESTATE

Renting In Chinatown: What Will $3,000 Get You?

155 Hester St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chinatown?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,000 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

155 Hester St., #501a




First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 155 Hester St., and listed at $3,000 / month.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural light. The building boasts outdoor space, a roof deck, on-site laundry and an elevator. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

10 Rutgers St., #93u




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 10 Rutgers St., listed for $2,995 / month.

The unit includes a hardwood floors, a dishwasher and closet space. The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, storage space, on-site management and concierge service. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

225-227 Grand St., #8e



Here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment at 225-227 Grand St. that's also going for $2,995 / month.

In this penthouse unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, modern bathroom furnishings and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and a door person. Pets aren't permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
---

