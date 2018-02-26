Renting In Gramercy: What Will $3,700 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $3,700 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the listings.
266 3rd Ave., #4a
Listed at $3,700 / month, this studio apartment is located at 266 3rd Ave. In the furnished apartment, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a balcony. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
220 E 22nd St., #6g
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 220 E 22nd St. It's listed for $3,699 / month. The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, on-site management and a residents lounge.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
245 East 19th St., #5h
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 245 East 19th St. that's going for $3,695 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of closet space and built-in shelves.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.