REAL ESTATE

Renting In Greenpoint: What Will $2,600 Get You?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greenpoint?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this New York City neighborhood with a budget of $2,600 / month.

Read on for the listings.

2600 Norman Ave., #3




Listed at $2,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2600 Norman Ave. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a balcony and stainless steel appliances.

Cats and dogs are not permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

60 Monitor St., #7c



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 60 Monitor St. It's also listed for $2,600 / month for its 720-square-feet of space. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, air conditioning, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

87 Norman Ave., #35ii




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 87 Norman Ave., which is going for $2,599 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and outdoor space. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

72 North Henry St., #5F



Located at 72 North Henry St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,525/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, air conditioning and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News