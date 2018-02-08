REAL ESTATE

Renting In Kips Bay: What Will $2,600 Get You?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Kips Bay?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,600 / month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below.

231 Lexington Ave., #3c




Listed at $2,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 231 Lexington Ave. In the unit, expect to see hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

137 East 29th St., #5c




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 137 East 29th St. (at Lexington Ave. & E 29th St.). It's also listed for $2,600 / month for its 725-square-feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, air conditioning, high ceilings, a dishwasher, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

493 2nd Ave., #2




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 493 2nd Ave., which is going for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, exposed brick, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

222 E 27th St., #15




Located at 222 E 27th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,571/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

