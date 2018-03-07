REAL ESTATE

Renting In Kips Bay: What Will $3,700 Get You?

222 E 34th St. |Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Kips Bay? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this New York City neighborhood with a budget of $3,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

121 Madison Ave., #8a




Listed at $3,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 121 Madison Ave. (at E 30th Street).

In the sunny apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and an elevator. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

153 East 32nd St.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment located at 153 East 32nd St. (at 3rd Avenue). It's also listed for $3,695 / month.

The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. In the triplex penthouse, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a spiral staircase, high ceilings, generous closet space and ample natural lightin. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

222 E 34th St., #2403




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 222 E 34th St. that's going for $3,625 / month.

In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a roof garden, a residents' lounge and a fitness center. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Riverdale, New York City
Renting In Old Astoria: What Will $3,300 Get You?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Ocean Hill, Right Now?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Morris Heights, Right Now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning
Teacher struck by lightning while on bus duty during nor'easter
2nd nor'easter rips through NY area, brings thundersnow
Nor'easter causes travel mess on roads, rails
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Garbage truck crashes into UWS subway station, driver flees
Nurse adopts severely abused twins
Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed after being hit by car
'The Bachelor' Arie says he's excited to start a family
Show More
Search for violent pedophile in the Bronx
Slain officer had returned to work after colleague died in line of duty last year
Female teacher accused of having sex with 14-year-old
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos