Renting In Kips Bay: What Will $3,700 Get You?

Read on for the listings.
121 Madison Ave., #8a
Listed at $3,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 121 Madison Ave. (at E 30th Street).
In the sunny apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and an elevator. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
153 East 32nd St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment located at 153 East 32nd St. (at 3rd Avenue). It's also listed for $3,695 / month.
The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. In the triplex penthouse, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a spiral staircase, high ceilings, generous closet space and ample natural lightin. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
222 E 34th St., #2403
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 222 E 34th St. that's going for $3,625 / month.
In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a roof garden, a residents' lounge and a fitness center. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted.
