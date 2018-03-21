REAL ESTATE

Renting In Morningside Heights: What Will $2,500 Get You?

140 Claremont Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Morningside Heights?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

140 Claremont Ave., #1g




Listed at $2,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom co-op is located at 140 Claremont Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops and tons of cabinet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

210 W 109th St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 210 W 109th St., also listed for $2,500 / month.

In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a flatscreen TV. The building has secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

517 W 113th St., #39



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 517 W 113th St. that's going for $2,500 / month.

Tenants will find this newly renovated unit includes hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel kitchen appliances. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In SoHo, Right Now?
Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In The Theater District, New York City
What Will $2,600 Rent You In East Williamsburg, Right Now?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Nolita, Right Now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy snow into the night
Snow Stream: Live coverage of the nor'easter
Enough already! 4th nor'easter in 3 weeks wallops NY area
Nor'easter impact on mass transit, travel
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Austin bombing suspect identified; Police say he blew himself up
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Arrest 1 month after father of 3 found with fractured skull
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Show More
Parents want school officials 'held responsible' after daughter kills herself
Dad sues Boy Scouts after disabled son's merit badges revoked
Writing on dollar found in Wisconsin casts new light on 1999 disappearance of girl
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos