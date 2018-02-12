Renting In Murray Hill: What Will $3,300 Get You?

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan --Curious just how far your dollar goes in Murray Hill?
We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this New York City neighborhood with a budget of $3,300 / month.
Read on for the listings.
250 E 39th St., #6a
Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 250 E 39th St. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and two closets. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, concierge service and a doorman.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
630 1st Ave., #5
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 630 1st Ave. It's also listed for $3,300 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, a roof deck and concierge service.
In the condo, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
655 2nd Ave., #3d
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 655 2nd Ave. (at 2nd Ave. & E 36th St.), which is going for $3,299 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony.
The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
166 E 34th St., #0608
Located at 166 E 34th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,295/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a doorman, on-site laundry, secured entry and a roof deck.
Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
---
