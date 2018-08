Renting In New York City: What Will $2,600 Get You?

1 Wall St., #404 (Financial District)

171 East 88th St. (Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill)

172 East 89th St. (Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill)

41 Brooklyn Ave. (Crown Heights North)

409 East 81st St. (Yorkville)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in New York City if you're on a budget of $2,600 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Take a look at the listings, below.Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio condo is located at 1 Wall St. In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances.Building amenities include a roof deck and a residents lounge. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 171 East 88th St. (at E 88th St. & Lexington Ave.). It's also listed for $2,600 / month. The building has on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management.In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 172 East 89th St. (at Lexington Ave. & E 89th St.) that's going for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (See the full listing here .)Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 41 Brooklyn Ave. It's listed for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a balcony, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick.The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management, bike storage and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here .)Located at 409 East 81st St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,600/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and secured entry.Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here .)---