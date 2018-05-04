Renting in New York City: What will $2,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in New York City if you've got a budget of $2,800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
327 W. 57th St., #4f (Hell's Kitchen)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 327 W. 57th St. It's listed for $2,800/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, a ceiling fan, exposed brick and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
284 E. 10th St. (East Village)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 284 E. 10th St. (at East 10th Street & Avenue A). It's also listed for $2,800/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, closet space, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1619 Third Ave., #17J (Yorkville)
Located at 1619 Third Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,800/month.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, large windows and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and a door person. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
30 Charlton St., #4N (SoHo)
Listed at $2,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 30 Charlton St. (at Varick & Charlton streets).
The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
301 E. 38th St., #10G (Murray Hill)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 301 E. 38th St. that's going for $2,800/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, concierge service and a door person. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, two large closets, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
