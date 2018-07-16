REAL ESTATE

Renting in New York City: What will $3,000 get you?

182 E. 95th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $3,000/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

72 S. First St. (North Side-South Side)




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 72 S. First St. It's listed for $3,000/month.

The building boasts shared outdoor space. In the unit, there are a fireplace, large windows, hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and extra storage space. Hairball alert: cats are allowed; sorry, no dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

227 Mott St. (Nolita)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 227 Mott St. that's also going for $3,000/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick and ample natural light. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

182 E. 95th St. (Upper East Side)




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 182 E. 95th St. It's listed for $3,000/month.

Building amenities include a door person, an elevator, garage parking, on-site laundry and a roof deck. In the unit, you'll find hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and black countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

28-18 Jackson Ave., #2C (Hunters Point-Sunnyside-West Maspeth)




Located at 28-18 Jackson Ave., #2C, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,000/month.

In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast island. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, extra storage space and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)
