Renting In Old Astoria: What Will $3,300 Get You?

23-09 Astoria Blvd., #7a
Listed at $3,200 / month, this 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 23-09 Astoria Blvd.
In the sunny unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, good closet space, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Fortunately for dog owners, dogs are welcome. The building has on-site laundry, parking, bike storage and a roof deck.
23-15 Astoria Blvd., #7e
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit over at 23-15 Astoria Blvd. It's also listed for $3,200 / month for its 850 square feet of space.
The building boasts on-site laundry and a roof deck. In the corner unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
