REAL ESTATE

Renting In Old Astoria: What Will $3,300 Get You?

23-09 Astoria Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Old Astoria? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

23-09 Astoria Blvd., #7a




Listed at $3,200 / month, this 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 23-09 Astoria Blvd.

In the sunny unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, good closet space, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Fortunately for dog owners, dogs are welcome. The building has on-site laundry, parking, bike storage and a roof deck.

(See the complete listing here.)

23-15 Astoria Blvd., #7e



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit over at 23-15 Astoria Blvd. It's also listed for $3,200 / month for its 850 square feet of space.

The building boasts on-site laundry and a roof deck. In the corner unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Ocean Hill, Right Now?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Morris Heights, Right Now?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In New York City, Right Now?
What Does $3,700 Rent You In Turtle Bay-East Midtown, Today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning
Crews race to restore power as 2nd nor'easter bears down
Getting around during the nor'easter
Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed after being hit by car
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Exclusive: Cash, gift cards stolen from USPS mail across LI, NJ
Female teacher accused of having sex with 14-year-old
WATCH: Brutal attack inside Times Square subway station
Man forces son to run to school in the rain for bullying
Show More
Man allegedly choked fiancee's sister to death during sex
Alleged neighbor from hell fills man's door locks with super glue
'The Bachelor' Finale: Arie attempts to pull a 'Mesnick'
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos