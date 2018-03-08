Renting In Sunset Park: What Will $2,400 Get You?

REAL ESTATE

289 19th St. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Sunset Park? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $2,400 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

144 30th St., #2r




Listed at $2,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 144 30th St. (at 4th Avenue).

In the sunny apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

289 19th St.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 289 19th St. It's listed for $2,325 / month.

In the apartment, there are high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

190 22nd St., #3r




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 190 22nd St. (at 4th Avenue) that's going for $2,300 / month.

In the bright unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundrya dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
