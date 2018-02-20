REAL ESTATE

Renting In the Gowanus: What Will $3,300 Get You?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Gowanus?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

150 4th Ave.




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 150 4th Ave. (at 4th Ave. & Butler St.). In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a balcony and oversized windows.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, a movie room, a roof deck and a residents lounge. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

544 Union St., #3b




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 544 Union St. (at 3rd Ave. & Nevins St.). It's listed for $3,250 / month for its 500-square-feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and concierge service. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

365 Bond St., #A305




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 365 Bond St. that's going for $3,244 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and a fireplace.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

365 Bond St., #B603




Located at 365 Bond St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,200/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and garden access.

The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, a residents lounge and a business center. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What Does $3,300 Rent You In East Harlem, Today?
What Does $3,300 Rent You In Lincoln Square, Today?
What Will $3,300 Rent You In Stuyvesant Town, Right Now?
What Does $3,700 Rent You In Yorkville, Today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Man fatally struck trying to cross LIE in Queens
Surgeon accused of assaulting nurse cleared of all charges
Trump: Ban devices that turn weapons into machine guns
Police: Student shoots himself in middle school bathroom
1 dead, 4 hurt in collision of NJ Transit bus and dump truck
Police: Man stabs niece to death inside apartment
Nightmare commute: Major subway problems in Queens
Authorities: Man crashes after stealing police cruiser
Show More
Bicyclist delivering food arrested after app directs him into Lincoln Tunnel
Developer offers free apartments to Paterson police if they move in
Cars burst into flames after Bronx manhole fires
AccuWeather: Warm Wednesday, record high expected
Flightulence: Passenger passing gas prompts emergency landing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
Captain is New York's First Dog
More Photos